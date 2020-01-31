Parliament Approves Increment In Passport Fees

Parliament has accordingly approved an upward review of passport fees and other services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration made this known in a press release dated January 30, 2020.

It said the new fees are to take effect from February 1, 2020.

Passport Fees Breakdown

With the approval, ordinary passport which used to be GHC 50 for 32 pages will now cost GHC 100, while the 48 pages passport will be processed at GHC 150.

The fee for expedited service of the 32 pages is now pegged at GHC 150 instead of GHC100 while 48 pages booklet at expedited service is now GHC 200.

Attestation Of Legal Documents

The old fee of GHC 25 for attestation of legal documents has been adjusted to GHC 37.50.

Travel Certificate

For travel certificate, the fee has been increased from GHC 25 to GHC 37.50.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has indicated that the 48 pages passport booklet will take effect from February 1.

By Melvin Tarlue