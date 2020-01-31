NLA Open New Office Complex In Ho

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) inaugurated an ultramodern Regional Office Complex for the Staff, Lotto Marketing Companies and other stakeholders in Ho, Volta Region.

Previously, the Authority was renting an office space for its day-to-day businesses, administration and operations in the Region.

The new office complex, according to the Authority in a press release, serves as a relief for the Staff of the Authority in the Volta Region.

Upon assumption of Office as the Director-General of NLA, the release said Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has also supervised the:

refurbishment of the Secretariat for Veterans Administration Ghana(VAG); refurbishment of the Head Office for the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies.

Plans are far advanced to establish more Offices for the National Lottery Authority across the Country to meet the demands of accessibility, availability and visibility as far as the Customers/Clients of the Authority are concerned, it added.

The National Lottery Authority, it stated, would continue to be innovative in order to support Government to raise revenue for national development as well as create jobs for the good people of Ghana.