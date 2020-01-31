WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.

The declaration comes as the outbreak continues to spread across the world.

It first started in China and has since spread to over 18 countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Germany, Japan, France, Taiwan, United States, Hong Kong.

The virus has reportedly killed about 170 in China.

In declaring the virus as global emergency on Thursday, January 30, 2020, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that “the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.”

According to the WHO, there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside China.

It says there has been no deaths in those 18 countries.

Such cases are below to have emerged in people who have travelled from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The outbreak started in Wuhan.

BY Melvin Tarlue