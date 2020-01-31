“Akufo-Addo A Leader You Can Trust” – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere

For being “confident” enough, “against all odds”, to implement the Free Senior High School policy, President Nana Akufo-Addo has proven himself to be a leader worth trusting, broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere had said.

President Akufo-Addo rolled out the Free SHS programme in the first year of his first term.

As a result, some 1.2 million students have been enrolled for second-cycle education in the past three years.

Singling the Free SHS programme as one of the biggest achievements of President Akufo-Addo, the political historian told Felicity Naana Nelson on Class91.3FM’s Straight Talk programme on Thursday, 30 January 2020 that: “One thing I have to admire about Akufo-Addo is his confidence to establish the free SHS as a policy; that I admire about him and that I give him full marks for; and I was hoping he would be able to do that and the fact that he was able to do that is a big plus for him because this is something that other politicians could have done”.

In the view of Metro Tv’s ‘Good Evening Ghana’ show host, “The economy that Akufo-Addo inherited in 2017 was worse than the economy that was inherited in 2009 and 2012”, explaining: “The governments of that day were not confident and bold enough to establish Free SHS”.

“Now, that is important because in the history of our country, the reason why Ghana became important to Africa, apart from the great leadership of the Osagyefo, was because education in Ghana was free and it was qualitative and, so, when a President comes and, against all odds, says: ‘I want to establish it as a policy’ and puts his foot down to do it amidst all the difficulties that we are seeing, that’s a leader that you can trust – I think”, Mr Adom-Otchere said.

–Classfmonline