BoG Boss Appointed Chairman Of COCOBOD’s Educational Trust Fund

Dr Ernest Addison

In a significant move, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has been appointed the chairman of the newly constituted five-member committee tasked with spearheading the affairs of COCOBOD’s educational trust fund.

The members of the committee include the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, the 2022 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Bismarck Fuachie, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations at COCOBOD, Dr. Emmanuel A. Opoku, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration, Ray Ankrah, and the Director of Legal and Solicitor Secretary at COCOBOD, Francis Opoku.

The mandate of the board is to provide essential primary educational infrastructure to benefit the children of cocoa farmers in underserved cocoa regions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Accra on Monday (20 May), Addison expressed his acknowledgment of the caliber of individuals chosen to serve with him on the trust, stating that their collective experience and expertise will undoubtedly enrich their efforts and lead them towards success.

“I have every confidence that their dedication and insights will be invaluable in advancing the goals of the trust,” Addison said. “Having previously served as the chairman of the COCOBOD scholarship scheme for a few years now, I am deeply humbled once again to be entrusted with a leadership role this time with the COCOBOD educational trust fund.”

Addison assured the chairman and other board of directors that he and his colleagues are fully committed to discharging their duties to the best of their abilities.

He stated that together, they will strive to make a lasting and positive impact on the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities through education.

By Vincent Kubi