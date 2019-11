Dr. Ernest Addison

The father of Bank of Ghana’s Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and lawyer Philip Addison, has passed away.

Atta Joseph Addison, according to an announcement by the Central Bank, died at age 97.

He was one time Deputy Director and Engineer-in-Chief of the Posts and Telecommunications Department, the Bank said.

He was the father of Janet Oklah, Marian Akiwumi, Lawyer Philip Addison and Dr. Ernest Addison and others, it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue