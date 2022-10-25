header ad banner
What's New

BoG Meets Banks Over Cedi Today

October 25, 2022

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

 

THE BANK of Ghana (BoG) has announced will meet Managing Directors of some banks and heads of forex bureaux associations for discussions aimed at stabilising the local currency and accessing forex among others today.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed this at a media engagement in Accra yesterday, said the meeting will among other things, discuss measures aimed at helping to halt the overpricing and how people could get access to forex for legitimate transactions without hindrance at the banking halls.

“May I say that tomorrow morning, the Bank of Ghana will be meeting some of the Managing Directors  of some of the banks and heads of forex bureaux associations for a series of discussions aimed at ensuring that  the supply of forex to the  forex  market is stabilised and the over pricing is  also halted and that people  who will need access  to forex   for legitimate transactions can get same  without hindrance at the banking halls, and at the forex bureaux, as against  the black market  or using some rate  coming from some other quarters,” he said.

He also hinted  that  the  meeting will also discuss some  longer lasting measures  to ensure the stabilisation  of forex trade  even as the country  expected a lot more inflow  of forex following the completion  of the syndication of the cocoa board transaction.

The minister mentioned that due to the economic challenges facing countries globally, the government, in anticipation of the difficulties Ghana was likely to face, put in place measures to contain the challenges including a budget cut.

He said the engagement with the IMF team by the Economic Management Team (EMT) is yielding positive results and would discuss some outcomes of the meeting at a Cabinet meeting with the President this week.

“My understanding is that today, the economic management team will apprise itself of the latest numbers as have been put together and some of the recommendations as we get into the final part of the year and then from Thursday, Cabinet itself will be meeting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The President will chair to receive what has gone through the EMT, to receive an update on the negotiations so that decisions can be made and subsequently, he can update the nation on the next step forward,” he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah

 

Tags: