BoG Sacks 2 Staff Over Fake Certificates

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) says it has dismissed two staff contrary to claims that the bank has terminated the contract of 90 percent of newly recruited staff for presenting fake certificates.

According to the Bank, the statement circulating on social media is twisted to misinform the public.

In a statement issued on January 18, 2022 the BoG said “It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates. The incident being referred to involves two (2) members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation. As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation.”

The Bank of Ghana is putting on record that the dismissals are a regular Human Resources management function for staff whose conduct is unsatisfactory or have committed an offence, as stipulated in the Bank’s handbook on Human Resource Policies.

