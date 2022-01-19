7 Arrested Over Nima-Mamobi Hollywood Shootings

Seven persons have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service over the gangsterism and violent exhibited by two rivalry groups at Nima, a suburb of Accra.

Two rivalry groups made up of some youth from Nima and Mamobi, two neighbouring communities in Accra engaged in a daylight gun battle over unknown reason.

The two groups led by one Kumordzie alias Ibrahim Hussain and another group led Bonbon alias Ali Awudu, engaged in violent acts on the street of Nima with guns and matchetes at about 3:30pm Tuesday January 18, 2022.

A 22 seconds despicable video sighted by DGN Online revealed how some men were firing guns indiscriminating targeting each other.

Another scene showed three men butchering another man with machetes thereby crippling him on the ground.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service addressing the media said five out of the seven arrested person are in police custody assisting with investigation.

He However said two of them are on admission at a health facility on police guard where they are receiving treatment for injuries sustained from the violent act.

According to him, “Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm yesterday and the Police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima and we managed to stabilise the situation.”

“Seven persons have been arrested. Five are presently here with us, and the other two are on admission at the Police hospital.”

ACP Kwesi said police strongly intervened and averted what could have been bloodshed following the violent clash.

According to police, the suspects are being pursued to face justice.

He indicated that the arrested persons would be screened and those found culpable will face full rigors of the law.

The Director General said police are on top of issues to ensure sanity prevails in Nima and its environs.

Meanwhile, police said they have retrieved some exhibits such as ammunitions and dangerous implement meants to cause harm.

By Vincent Kubi