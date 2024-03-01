Bola Ray Rocks Soho With Birthday Bash

Bola Ray

Ghanaian media personality and renowned entrepreneur, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, is set to take the centre stage at the March 1 edition of the popular Simply Irresistible at Soho Bar, Marina Mall, in Accra, where he will be celebrating his birthday.

Bola Ray, who is the CEO of EIB Network Group, also hosts popular radio programme, Star Chat and the brain behind Ghana’s most successful musical events such as ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ among others.

He has been a significant player in Ghanaian media since 2003. In 2014, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network Group, and since then, he has played a major role in the organisation’s positive transformation and rise to prominence.

He had previously held positions with well-known media groups such as Top Radio and Multimedia Group.

Leading figures from Ghana’s media and entertainment sectors are expected to attend his birthday celebration at the renowned Simply Irresistible event.

The Simply Irresistible event on March 1 is expected to be a very engaging occasion that presents an ideal platform for networking across the music, media, and business sectors.

Renowned disc jockeys including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Baylor, DJ Phantom, DJ Viper, and many more will be spinning tunes that evening.

A top business networking and entertainment event, Simply Irresistible takes place every Friday night at the Soho Bar from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.