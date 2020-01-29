Bole Curfew Lifted

Ambrose Dery

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has on the advice of the Savannah Regional Security Council, (REGSEC) lifted the curfew imposed on Bole Township and its environs in the Savannah Region.

The curfew was lifted on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the Minister, the lifting of the curfew was necessitated by the genuine desire of the Chiefs and people of the area to sustain the peace in the area as well as the improvement in the security situation in the area.

“The government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area for maintaining peace and urges them to continue to resort to peaceful means in solving their problems,” the statement said.

The Ministry of the Interior on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and by Executive Instrument imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on residents of Bole and its environs in the Bole District of the Northern Region with effect from Monday, 10th December, 2018.

The curfew was imposed following the outbreak of violence resulting from a chieftaincy dispute at Bole.

It will be recalled that last year , houses and a pick-up of Chief Abutu Bukari were burnt in a clash between supporters of chief Abutu Bukari and Chief Abdulai Kant factions in Bole.

In 2018, one person was killed and many injured in renewed clashes between Chief Abutu Bukari and Chief Abdulai Kant factions in Bole.

Chief Abutu Bukari subsequently left the Bole town.

The renewed clashes erupted when Chief Bukari who was appointed by the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura, to succeed the late Bolewura, Awuladesi Pontuprum II, returned to the Bole Township.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale