Bomb Kills Soldier at Bundase

A bomb has exploded on a serving soldier at Bundase Military Training Camp near Seglime in the Ningo-Prampram District near Tema, killing him instantly.

The deceased who is only identified as Biney, according to DGN Online sources at the Camp died yesterday Tuesday February 28, 2023.

Biney recently passed out from the Army Recruit Training School.

He was posted to the Bundase Training Camp early this year after residing for while at the Teshie Barracks in Accra.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident which has left many people at the Teshie barracks in a sorrowful state.

Interestingly, there is no also comment from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It was one of a series of incidents that has hit the army in recent times.

In August 2021, there was a shocking incident in the service.

A serving military officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, WO II Robert Doku allegedly committed suicide.

WO Doku’s body was discovered dawn hanging by a rope tied to a tree at Burma Camp.

No cause has immediately offered for Doku’s alleged suicide just as the explosion case.

WO II Robert Doku previously was stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot.

By Vincent Kubi