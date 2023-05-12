Bookworm Flies Winners To Dubai

Bookworm Reading competition winners, both from Accra and Kumasi

on May 18, will have the rare opportunity to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

The trip forms part of the young winners’ prizes package from Adansi Travel and Tourism for excelling in the reading reality show and also offers them to learn the various cultures in Dubai.

Then included (Michelle Boakyewaa and Michelle Owusu) and Accra (Kaylan Doku Abbew and Shanelle Eyiah)

The winners for the first batch are as follows; Michelle Boakyewaa of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic JHS (Upper Primary Winner for Kumasi), Michelle Boateng of Salve Regina school Abuakwa (Lower Primary Winner for Kumasi),. Kaylan Doku Abbew of Trinity School (Lower Primary Winner for Season 5) and Shanelle Eyiah of Beacon Collage International.



CEO of the popular Bookworm Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku said “Indeed , it gives me great joy to see our young folks travel outside the country.

“We believe they will act as worthy ambassadors. We thank our sponsors and all who contributed in diverse ways to see this happen.”

He said the travel experience for the children alone will go a long way to change their psychi.

They are expected back home from the on…

Meanwhile, the organizers of the competition have said this year’s is expected to begin on May 20 (Ashanti Region), season 2, and June 4 ( Greater Accra) season 8.