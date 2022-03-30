Boost For Ghana Tourist Sites

As part of the Akufo-Addo led government vision to modernize the tourist centers across the country to make the country tourism destination in West Africa, the Minisitry of Tourism and Creative Arts is undertaking a massive comprehensive modernization of tourist attractions across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who announced this when delivering the 2022 State of Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday, said “Government is, therefore, undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of tourist attractions across the country, such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which will enable us position Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa.”

According to the President, the move will make the country the preferred tourism destination in West Africa, adding that the country will continue to lead the push for an African renaissance through the decade-long ‘Beyond the Return Project’.

President Akufo-Addo explained that “I recall, with nostalgia, the end of the year 2019, just before the onset of COVID, when the world came to Ghana in that ‘December to Remember, and we were the happy place to be at the end of our Year of Return. Ghana continues to lead the push for African renaissance through the decade-long ‘Beyond the Return Project’.”

He said “The ‘December in GH’ component of this project has positioned Ghana as the destination to visit every December,” adding that “Last year, the country recorded some 623,523 visitors, up from the 355,108 visitors, the year before, signifying a marked rebound of our tourism sector’’.

‘’We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years’’ he stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe