NPP Loyal Ladies Call On Ama Busia

The ladies in a pose with Ama Busia seated

Some selected members of the all-female political volunteer group, the NPP Loyal Ladies paid a courtesy call on Madam Ama Busia at her Abelemkpe residence as part of their just-ended 6th-anniversary celebration.

Madam Busia who is a Founding member of the New Patriotic Party – NPP and a current member of the Council of Elders granted an interview to the team where she spoke on her life and her participation in politics as a woman in some of the most trying times the country had ever seen in politics.

Having served in numerous political roles and capacities such as a member of the Council of State under former president Kufuor, the first female National 1st and 3rd Vice Chairperson of the NPP, she was elated to see a growing number of young women taking active participation in politics and charged the ladies to be prepared and resolute on the journey they have chosen to embark on.

“Politics is a rough journey do not expect it to be a bed of roses for even roses have thorns which will prick you if you’re not careful,” she added saying “Be sure to attack policies, never personalities” insults will not get you anywhere, but the right choice of words and delivery of your thoughts and points could win the next person over to your side”.

She wished the group well and has since become a patron of the group.

BY Daniel Bampoe