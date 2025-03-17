Boundary Commission Engages Local Govt Ministry On Programmes

Ahmed Ibrahim (M), some staff of MLGCRA and officials of the Ghana Boundary Commission

A delegation from the Ghana Boundary Commission led by the Commissioner General, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, last Friday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), Ahmed Ibrahim, as part of efforts to share insights on its programmes and activities.

The Commissioner General, who commended the Minister for the support offered to the Commission, said it was imperative that perspectives of local government and traditional authorities are incorporated in the boundary management decisions it undertakes given the realignment of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Ministry of Local Government.

He said the challenges facing some communities in the country on issues related to border disputes could be well addressed if local authorities collaborate effectively with communities located along the borders.

The Commissioner General indicated that with the support of GIZ as the implementing partner, it has already started an exercise to reaffirm Ghana’s land boundaries and also introduced some intermediary pillars aimed at addressing some of the challenges on demarcation of boundaries.

He further said the Commission will continue to deepen its collaboration with local authorities, including District Chief Executives (DCEs), Members of Parliament and traditional rulers among other stakeholders given how such collaboration has enhanced its work.

He said the Commission has also rolled out key interventions to support some deprived communities in areas where they were responding to border concerns.

The interventions, he mentioned, include the construction of a health clinic in the Volta Region, conversion of CHPS compound into a health centre and ongoing construction of a three-unit classroom block in the Volta Region with support from ECOWAS.

He said all the projects initiated are geared towards improving local economic development, empowering local districts to be able to initiate programmes to support themselves, especially those living along border towns, while encouraging the District Security Councils to utilise border committees as the first point of call in resolving border issues.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, who thanked the Commission for the visit, promised to give priority to all their concerns and also work closely with them in resolving some of the issues related to boundaries.

According to him, government could greatly reduce its expenditure in certain areas if internal as well as international boundary issues were resolved on time.

He, therefore, assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to collaborate with them to help secure the necessary funding to continue the projects it started in some communities along the borders of the country.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah