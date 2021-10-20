Breaking News: Ghana Ambassador To Italy, Eudora Quartey-Koranteng Is Dead

Eudora Quartey-Koranteng

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to the Republic of Italy, Eudora Quartey-Koranteng has passed away.

She died on Wednesday 20th October, 2021, in Rome after a short illness.

Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng served the country since 2019 when she replaced Tangoba Abayage. She recently hosted President Akufo-Addo in Serbia where she is accredited to as well when the president attended the NAM meeting.

She left behind her husband and two children.

Mrs. Quartey-Koranteng during her mission promoted the various programmes of the government to improve the human resource capacity of local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary further shared government’s commitment to make Ghana an active player in the 21st century world arena under the “Ghana Beyond Aid” initiative which is aimed at building a self-sufficient Ghana that could partner investors.

Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng once noted that the “Free Senior High School”, “Planting for food and jobs” and “One-district-one-factory” are some of the key projects currently being aggressively implemented throughout Ghana.

She reiterated Ghana’s offer of a viable environment for business, and called for more Italian investors to consider Ghana, a business destination.

She succeeded Paulina Patience Tangoba Abayage who was Minister for the Upper East Region.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri