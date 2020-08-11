Breaking News: Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As Running Mate

Presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, has picked Senator Kamala Harris, as his running mate for the November 2020 US Presidential Elections.

He settled on her on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Madam Harris is an American lawyer and politician serving as the junior United States Senator from California since 2017.

A member of the Democratic Party, Harris is the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the United States Senate.

She becomes the first woman of color to be nominated as a running mate for a presidential candidate.