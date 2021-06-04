Breaking News: Nigeria Suspends Twitter Over Buhari Civil War Tweet

The Government of Nigeria has indefinitely suspended Twitter operations.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed,

announced the suspension, saying due to “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are

capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The statement issued in Abuja on Friday, “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the

National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.”

On Wednesday, twitter deleted a post by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari invoking the country’s civil war.

In a series of tweets sent out earlier that day, Buhari, who served in the army during the 1967-1970 civil war, said that regional secessionists did not remember the tragedy of the war, using language that Twitter flagged as “abusive.”

Below is the full press release shared by the FG on twitter announcing the suspension of twitter

FG Suspends @Twitter Operations in Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi @SegunAde88

Special Assistant To The President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

4 June 2021

By Melvin Tarlue