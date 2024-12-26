Brenny steals show @ Kenstep

Brenda Naab Mwinban

The Sensational Brenda Naab Mwinban last Tuesday, December 24 became the toast of hundred of Ghanaian music fans when she put up a splendid performance at Kenstep Group annual Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols.

Also known as Brenny in the music industry, Brenda who was neatly dressed, set the entire venue on fire when she mounted the stage and treated fans to an unforgettable performance.

A section of the media, clients of the Kenstep Group of Companies and a section of music fans attended the event which featured a number of choir groups including Alpha Massa Choir, among others.

The choir groups performed various Christmas carols to entertain invited guests.

Some of the invited guests were made to read Bible quotations at the event which forms part of activities to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration.

Also in attendance was the CEO of the Kenstep Group, Kwame Kenneth Asare and also some of the company’s management members as well as officials from National Lotteries, Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) among others.

Kenstep Group is made up of Alpha Lotto, Kenstep Microfinance and Ghana Based management.

Stylishly dressed, Brenny mounted the stage to do what she does best when she performed a number of Christmas carols.

Poised to justifying the huge uproar which greeted her, she immediately set the ball rolling with one of her popular Christmas carols which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Many music fans who attended the event were amazed and delighted to see Brenny live on stage.

Gifted and talented, not only in singing but also dancing, Brenny perfectly exhibited her creative skill which dazzled music fans present at the event.

Performing, Brenny delighted fans with her stagecraft. She made fans move and groove the songs she performed; in fact, she kept fans on their feet.

The venue was packed with music fans and stakeholders in the showbiz industry who danced their hearts out.

The attention-grabbing show compelled people driving by to stop just to catch a glimpse of Brenny who were accompanied by her manager to interact with her.

Brenny, who joined the music industry nine years ago was recently featured on a song called Obsessed with an American artist called JJ Sam.

The song is currently making waves on music streaming platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu