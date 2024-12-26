Afua Asantewaa Clocks 121 Hrs … In GWR Second Attempt

Guinness World Record (GWR) contender Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum has officially ended her second attempt at the attempt in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The audacious woman recorded an impressive time of 121 hours 39 minutes over five days.

She performed over 200 hundred Ghanaian songs-gospel, high-life, afro-beat and hiplife.

In a post-attempt interview, the attemptee sumed it up saying, “I want to again say I am fulfilled; considering the fact that I succeeded in promoting Ghanaian songs.

“Of course my team comprising Gladys Osei Owiredu (manager), Kofi Owusu Aduonum (Head of PR), Fredrick Fosu, Kelvin Abban (Creatives) and lsaac Amponsah (Operations).’

It received support from Ike’s Cafe & Grill, Nasco Electronics, Annointed Engineering Services, Ike City Group, Zoomlion, Perla Natural Water, National Sports Authority (NSA), Kumasi, National Ambulance Service, Ashanti Region, 5 Star Energy Drink, Ghana Gas, Dzata Cement, Angel Group, Kofikrom Pharmacy, Aqua Tabs, Spot Stroke Fast Foundation, and Jollof King, Kumasi.