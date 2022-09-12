British Envoy Pledges Support For NSS

The envoy and her guest during the visit

The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, has pledged her readiness to provide the necessary support to the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) to implement its various modules.

She commended the Scheme for the effort it was making in ensuring that service personnel contribute towards the socio-economic transformation of the country.

Ms. Thompson was speaking when the Executive Director of the NSS, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, paid a working visit to her last Friday.

The visit was aimed at deepening the relationship between the Scheme and the British High Commission.

Discussions during the visit focused on possible areas the British High Commission can effectively collaborate with the Scheme to positively impact the operations between them.

The British High Commissioner expressed her delight at the remarkable administrative transformation agenda being undertaken by the Scheme.

She also pledged to work very hard to strengthen the bond between Ghana and the UK.

Mr. Osei Assibey used the visit to introduce himself to the High Commissioner as the new Executive Director for the NSS after leaving office as the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

According to Mr. Osei Assibey, “the Scheme has departed from the old order of primarily mobilising graduates for deployment and instead, the new direction dubbed ‘Deployment For Employment’ spearheaded under my leadership is to initiate collaborations with identified bodies to implement programmes with the object of equipping personnel with the right skills expected from employers.”

He also explained that, personnel would be groomed to be entrepreneurs to make them self-reliant.

Touching on the modules, Mr. Osei Assibey stated that the Scheme has introduced about six modules which it was going to prioritise, namely: GNSS Youth in Agriculture project, GNSS Youth in Housing Project and GNSS MSME Accounting Aid Programme.

According to him, the Scheme would require partners to support the implementation of these modules, adding that “as a subvented government agency, initiatives such as these would require the maximum support from donors/collaborators to affect the realisation of these projects.”

Other officials who accompanied the Executive Director for the Scheme were Mr. Steve Ansah (Board/Management Coordinator), Oxford Osei Bonsu (Ag. Head, Internal Relations), Eric Okyei (Ag. Head, Mobilisation) and Angela Ohene Boateng (Ag. Head, Research, Monitoring & Evaluation).