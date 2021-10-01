Britney Spears’ Father Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears

A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the legal arrangement that gave him control of her life after Spears accused him of years of abuse.

Jamie Spears was appointed her guardian in 2008, amid concerns over her mental health. On Wednesday, a judge handed the role to a man appointed by Spears.

Fans around the world have supported her through the #FreeBritney campaign.

Those outside the court in Los Angeles cheered and whooped when they heard the news. And there was jubilation from some of Spears’ high-profile supporters on social media, including Cher, LaToya Jackson and Dionne Warwick.

Mr Spears, who denies any abuse, had filed to end the conservatorship after Spears requested another guardian.

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

Spears’ conservatorship is split into two parts – one for her estate and financial affairs, the other for her as a person. Under this legal agreement, she has not controlled her finances since 2008.

Jamie Spears was initially in charge of both parts of the conservatorship but stepped down as his daughter’s personal conservator in 2019 for health reasons. Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced him in that role on what has been a temporary basis.

In a court hearing in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny formally ended the conservatorship that the star had with her father, but left in place a separate conservatorship with an accountant chosen by Spears’ legal team.

Mr Spears had argued that this accountant, John Zabel, was not qualified to oversee the singer’s $59m (£46m) fortune.

Judge Penny ruled that the singer’s care be turned over to Mr Zabel “forthwith”, adding that it “is in the best interest of the conservatee”. The singer’s lawyers also requested that a new hearing be held in the next 30 to 45 days to decide whether to end Spears’ conservatorship altogether.

-BBC