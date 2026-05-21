Bruce-Cudjoe, Rabbon Dodoo To Contest GBA Presidency

Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe and Rabbon Dodoo will contest for the presidency of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) when the association heads to elections on June 4, 2026.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), led by Samir Captan, confirmed the development in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, Ernest Ofori and Roger Barnor will contest for the position of first vice president.

The race for second vice president will feature David Bishop, Ellis Quaye and Moshud Zaid.

For the Executive Board membership positions, the candidates include Alhaji Tofiki Murtala, Yusif Maraka Nanor, Samuel Opoku Amoah, Bernard Tetteh Nartey, Shadrack Quaye, Derek Nii Asai Ankrah and Lawrence Carl Lokko.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Awuku is set to run unopposed for the position of treasurer.

Following the closure of nominations, vetting of all nominees is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 21, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the elections next month.

BY Wletsu Ransford