Arsenal F.C. have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after rivals Manchester City F.C. dropped points in a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The result confirmed Arsenal as champions and marked a historic achievement for manager Mikel Arteta, who has transformed the North London club into one of Europe’s strongest sides since taking charge in 2019.

It is Arsenal’s first league title since the famous “Invincibles” campaign under legendary former manager Arsène Wenger during the 2003-04 season.

After years of rebuilding, Arteta’s side finally delivered on their promise with a consistent and dominant campaign that saw them outperform defending champions Manchester City and the rest of the league.

Led by captain Martin Ødegaard and powered by key players across the squad, Arsenal combined attacking flair with defensive solidity throughout the season to end their long wait for domestic glory.

The title triumph sparked celebrations across North London, with thousands of supporters gathering outside the Emirates Stadium to celebrate the club’s return to the top of English football.

Arteta praised his players, staff and supporters for believing in the long-term project that has now produced silverware.

“This is a very special moment for everyone connected to the club,” Arteta said after the title was confirmed. “The players have shown incredible character, consistency and belief all season.”

Arsenal’s success has been widely viewed as the reward for a carefully planned rebuilding process led by Arteta and the club’s recruitment team over the past several years.

Attention will now shift to Europe as Arsenal prepare for the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. later this month, with the Gunners aiming to complete a memorable double-winning season.