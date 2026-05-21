Jubilant Obuasi Fans Praise MCE After AshGold 04 Win

Jubilant Faustilove Appiah Kannin

Thousands of jubilant football fans in Obuasi have praised the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Faustilove Appiah Kannin, following AshGold 04’s successful Division One League campaign and dramatic victory over King Faisal.

The excitement followed AshGold 04’s 1-0 triumph in the final Division One League Zone Two coronation match played at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

A late strike in the 90th minute secured victory for the home side and sent more than 2,000 supporters into wild celebrations.

Fans at the stadium openly commended the MCE for supporting efforts aimed at restoring football glory to the mining town.

Some supporters described the success of AshGold 04 as a major turning point for football in Obuasi and expressed optimism about the return of Premier League football to the municipality.

Obuasi was formerly home to AshGold Sporting Club, one of Ghana’s successful Premier League clubs, before the team was demoted to Division Two over a match-fixing scandal involving Elmina Sharks.

Since the club’s demotion, football lovers in the municipality have continued to yearn for the revival of competitive football in the town.

The coronation match attracted several dignitaries from the traditional, political and religious circles.

Among the traditional authorities present were Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, Nana Serwaa Bruwaa and several Odikros from communities within Obuasi.

Also in attendance were the MCE for Obuasi East Municipal, William Kofi Adzewo, the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom District, as well as businessman Mr. Eugene Amankwa of EugeMart Consult.

The Adansi Chief Imam and other religious leaders also joined the celebrations.

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician KK Fosu entertained fans before kickoff with some of his hit songs, while supporters kept the atmosphere lively throughout the game with energetic jama songs and chants.

Residents believe the resurgence of football in Obuasi will help restore community pride and boost economic activities in the municipality.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi