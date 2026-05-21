Woman Hides “wee” in Meat Pie for Boyfriend in Custody

Information gathered by dailyguideonline reveals that a 21-year-old female identified as Anita, who attempted to provide Indian hemp (“wee”) to her addicted boyfriend in police custody, has been arrested by officers.

The suspect was arrested by Ashaiman Police for allegedly hiding suspected Indian hemp in a pie and yogurt she brought for her boyfriend, Richard Acquah, who was in police custody.

Police say she was detained while attempting to smuggle illegal substances, suspected to be Indian hemp (“wee”), hidden inside a meat pie and yogurt for her boyfriend.

Police officers discovered the contraband during a routine search of items brought to the holding cell, leading to her immediate arrest.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke