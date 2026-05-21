“Disregard Fake Dates!” – Safo Kantanka Family Sets Record Straight on Funeral Date

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has issued a strong disclaimer, urging the public to ignore reports claiming that 30th and 31st July 2026 are the funeral dates for the renowned industrialist.

In a statement signed by Family Secretary Dr. Philip Siaw Kissi, the Aduana (Kotoko) Royal Family stressed that the only official date for the final burial rites remains Thursday, 25th June 2026.

“The Aduana (Kotoko) Royal Family hereby wishes to formally inform the general public that the funeral dates published in certain newspapers and media platforms as 30th–31st July 2026 in respect of the final burial rites of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka should be disregarded,” the statement read.

The family reiterated that the correct date was duly announced during their press conference and called on the public to rely solely on official communications from the Aduana (Kotoko) Royal Family regarding burial arrangements.

“The general public is therefore advised to rely solely on official communications issued by the Aduana (Kotoko) Royal Family regarding all matters relating to the burial arrangements,” Dr. Kissi said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke