TikToker Arrested for Death Threats Against President Mahama

Mahama Aminat

The IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested suspect Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, for offensive conduct and issuing threats against the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, in videos circulated on social media.

The suspect was captured in several TikTok videos making insulting remarks about the President, threatening his life, and inciting others to harm both the President and his wife.

Following the circulation of the videos, a joint operation involving CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department arrested the suspect on 20th May 2026 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before the court.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke