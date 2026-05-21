MTN Ghana Hosts SME Business Clinic to Boost Growth in Koforidua

MTN Ghana has organized a forum dubbed “SME Business Clinic” for business operators in Koforidua in the Eastern Region as part of efforts to ensure business growth in the country.

The event identified about 150 small and medium-sized enterprises to build their capacities in financial management, bookkeeping, and the basics of emerging business technologies.

Mr. Mohammed Abubakari-Sidik, Head of SME Sales at MTN Ghana, speaking in an interview, said MTN believed that most SMEs in Ghana required periodic business education and exposure to thrive in competitive markets.

He said MTN, as a company, was pleased to build the capacities of small businesses, which are the strong pillars of the economy, to compete wherever they find themselves.

Some participants of the SME Business Clinic, sharing the impact of the programme, said both the practical and theoretical approaches by the MTN team and partners had deepened their operational understanding and would help them strategize for business growth.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke