Arabic Teacher on the Run After Allegedly Sodomizing Two Minors in Sekondi

Sule Anas

The Western Regional Police Command is hunting for Sule Anas, an Arabic teacher accused of sodomizing two minors at Fijai Zongo Central near Sekondi.

Anas, who was employed by leaders of the Fijai Zongo Central community to teach children Arabic on weekends, fled after a complaint was lodged at the Western Regional Police Command.

According to police investigations, the suspect lured the victims into a storeroom inside the mosque under the pretext of performing spiritual cleansing. He then allegedly sodomized and defiled the minors.

He has since been declared wanted for defilement and unnatural carnal knowledge of two minors.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, 20th May 2026, by the Gender Court in Sekondi. Anas is described as fair in complexion and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say he may be hiding in Côte d’Ivoire or Togo.

The Command is urging anyone with credible information on his whereabouts to contact the Western Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, report to the nearest police station, or call 191 or 112 to aid his arrest.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke