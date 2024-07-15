Bryan Urges Eastern Region NPP To Work Hard To Maintain Relevance

Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, on Sunday, led a significant engagement with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region to intensify its efforts to remain a pivotal force in the party’s electoral fortunes.

Addressing the gathering in Asuogyaman, Dr Acheampong stressed the critical role of the Region in the NPP’s success and issued a cautionary note.

“If the Eastern Region doesn’t work hard, our relevance in the electoral fortunes of the NPP will diminish,” he warned.

This statement underscored the importance of proactive and vigorous campaigning to ensure the region continues to be a stronghold for the party.

Dr. Acheampong also highlighted the exemplary efforts of the NPP’s Flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the northern regions of Ghana.

“The Flagbearer, Vice President Bawumia, is working hard in the northern part of Ghana, and the people over there have given him unprecedented support,” he noted.

This comparison was aimed at motivating the Region to match and exceed these efforts.

The day’s activities commenced with a courtesy call on the Akwamumanhene at Akwamufie. This was followed by a meeting with the Polling Station Coordination Team (PSCT) of 40 polling stations in Zone A at Anum.

In the afternoon, Dr. Acheampong made a courtesy visit to the Anumhene’s Palace. Subsequently, he met with the PSCT of 104 polling stations in Zone B at Akosombo, Moninger Presby Church.

Later, he engaged with volunteer groups at Akrade Presby Church, and the day concluded with a meeting with stakeholders, including former executives and assembly members, at the Constituency Party Office.

Throughout these sessions, Dr. Acheampong’s call for unity and hard work resonated strongly with the party members.

He rallied the base with a clear and inspiring message, urging them to rise to the challenge and secure a decisive victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The NPP’s engagements in Asuogyaman are part of a broader strategy to consolidate support across the region, ensuring the party is well-prepared for the elections.

Dr. Acheampong’s visit has reinvigorated the Eastern Region’s base, setting a dynamic tone for the campaign ahead and reinforcing the region’s critical role in the NPP’s success.

-BY Daniel Bampoe