‘Let’s Create Inclusive Environment To Support Children With Autism’

BSI World Autism Awareness Day float

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Step International School (BSI), Grace Nkrumah, has called on the government and citizens to commit to promoting inclusivity and support for children with autism.

Speaking during the World Autism Awareness Day sensitisation programme, Ms. Nkrumah said autism, which is a neurological disorder that affects communication, language processing, and behaviour, needs attention in the country.

“This is why we are embarking on a float across East Legon and the surrounding areas, distributing leaflets and sharing information about autism. We will also highlight the red flags that indicate a child may need support, such as communication challenges, social difficulties, repetitive behaviours, and sensory issues,” she said.

Ms. Nkrumah disclosed that in Ghana, there is still a lot of stigma associated with autism, saying, “Many parents hide their children’s condition and do not seek the necessary support. Today, we want to emphasise that it’s okay to be different, and we must embrace and support these special children.”

“While there are some government policies in place, more needs to be done to support children with autism. As individuals and organisations, we must champion this cause and create a more inclusive environment for children with autism,” she added.

Ms. Nkrumah further stated that this includes making physical spaces more accessible, such as providing adequate space for movement, quiet areas for regulation, and adapting teaching methods to meet individual needs.

Head of the Language Team at Bright Steps International, Firdaus Koney, urged teachers to be more caring and innovative when dealing with children with autism.

“Teaching children with autism requires creativity and flexibility. You cannot simply sit them down and expect them to learn traditionally. Instead, you must find innovative ways to engage them and make learning fun. This may involve using visual aids, music, or hands-on activities to help them understand complex concepts,” she urged.

Occupational Therapist, Sonia Hammond, called for early interventions in managing autism. She highlighted some red flags that may indicate autism, such as delayed speech, social difficulties, and repetitive behaviours. “If you notice these signs in your child, it is essential to seek professional help immediately. Early intervention can make a significant difference in the child’s ability to manage their symptoms and adapt to society,” she added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke