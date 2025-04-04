Chief Justice Lauds Book On Notaries Public

Dignitaries at the event

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has lauded the introduction of a book on the practice of Notaries Public in the country.

She said it will help bring clarity to the practice of the profession.

Justice Torkornoo said this in an address delivered on her behalf by a Superior Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Richard Apietu, at the launch of a book titled “Notaries Public Practice in Ghana – The Law, Cases and Materials”.

His Lordship Richard Apietu said, “… The book is an answer to dispel any confused conceptions on the work of the Notary in our jurisdiction. It will help to dispel doubts, and to inform and educate the legal fraternity of the broad scope of the practices of the Notary.”

The 1,514-paged book is authored by a legal practitioner and researcher, Daniel Yaw Abaidoo.

The book offers a good opportunity to access easily and readily in the developments of the notarial practice and profession, the relevant law, judicial pronouncements and relevant materials impinging upon the notary practice regime.

He commended the author for the good work done, “His leadership in providing the first comprehensive book on the notary’s public practice within our jurisdiction is also to be commended. I look forward to the active use of this book as a reference source, and a handbook for many. And to all the anticipated users, this book is unreservedly recommended.”

In his welcome address, the author, Mr. Abaidoo, said he conceived the idea of writing on the subject about five years ago.

“It has been inspired largely by the following factors: (i) my personal growing interest in the subject matter of Notaries Public, my personal inordinate quest to understand the subject, the ambit of its practice and their role in the Ghanaian judicial system; (ii) the need to contribute to our understanding of the applicable legal regime, regulations and requirements impinging upon the notary public practice,” he explained.

Mr. Abaidoo added that he also wrote the book in “the quest to provide guidance to notaries public practitioners, commissioners for oaths, administrators of the law – judges and magistrates, court registrars, conveyancers, lawyers, teachers and students of the law, and lay people who seek the services of notaries; and (iv) my innate desire to provide an orientation reference tool for professionals seeking to be enrolled as notaries public for purposes of assuring standards, and to promote professionalism, ethics and competence.”

The first copy was sold for GH¢20,000, with other copies going for GH¢10,000, GH¢5,000, and GH¢3,000.

A Daily Guide Report