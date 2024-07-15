Bastia Boss, Kenpong Meet Sports Minister Today

Kenpong, Bastia Technical Director and members of Kenpong Academy

The Technical Director of French side, Bastia, Eric Joel, businessman Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) and Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah are expected to meet with Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, at the latter’s office today.

The Bastia boss, who arrived in the country last Friday upon invitation by Kenpong, is on a working visit, having struck a collaboration deal with Kenpong Football Academy.

Already, he has toured the state-of-the-art football academy (Kenpong Academy) in Winneba, where he expressed satisfaction after the facility visit.

He commended president of Kenpong Football Academy, Kennedy Agyepong highly for his high sense of professionalism saying, “This is magnificent, it matches international standards. I must admit I am highly impressed with what I have witnessed here, considering the capital-intensive nature of projects of this nature.”

He added, “With this facility, l believe our collaborative efforts will reach higher heights, l have drawn a lot of positives after this visit and I believe it will help our cause.”

The president of Kenpong Academy promised to continue working with the French giants.

The visit to the minister will see the four discuss how Bastia will support the Winneba-based academy in particular, and Ghana football as a whole.

So far, three players from Kenpong Academy are with the French outfit as part of the collaborative programme.

Meanwhile, Kenpong Academy drew 1-1 with Miracle Power FC of Nungua in a friendly encounter at the Sakumono Astroturf yesterday.

