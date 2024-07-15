Police Chase A-Plus Over Ahmed Suale Death

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus

The Police has reached out to Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A-Plus, to participate in an ongoing investigation concerning the tragic death of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale by furnishing them with information.

This development arose subsequent to A-Plus’ assertions on social media, indicating that he possesses pertinent information pertaining to the case.

He claims that has information as to the faces responsible for the killing of the journalist.

The police have requested A-Plus to aid in shedding light on Ahmed Suale’s untimely passing, with the hopes of potentially unraveling further details surrounding the incident.

In a Facebook live session on July 13, A-Plus claimed that he knew the identities of the killers of the late investigative journalist Ahmed Husein Suale.

He pointed out that he is always ready and available to justify his claim if called upon to do so.

According to a statement from the police, an invitation has been sent to the independent parliamentary candidate for Gomoa Central, stating: “The Cold Case Unit, established in October 2021 under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to handle cases of this nature, has been working on the investigation into the case and closely engaging with the deceased’s family.

“The Police is therefore pleased that Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) has given indication that he has some information that could assist the ongoing investigation, and he has been invited accordingly.”

The decision to involve him highlights the significance of any potential leads or evidence he may possess that could facilitate the investigation process.

Ahmed Suale’s death has remained a subject of intense scrutiny and concern within Ghana, particularly within journalistic circles. As the investigation progresses, the collaboration with individuals such as A-Plus underscores the authorities’ commitment to seeking justice and comprehensive clarity regarding the circumstances leading to Suale’s demise.

The involvement of key figures like A-Plus who claimed to possess valuable information underscores the collaborative effort required to bring closure to this tragic incident and underscores the importance of public cooperation in unveiling the truth behind Ahmed Suale’s passing.

By Vincent Kubi