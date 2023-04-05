Bui Sugar Factory To Start Production

The team on the sugar plantation

THE BUI Power Authority (BPA) has leased part of its acquired land to Bui Sugar Factory Limited to produce 60,000 tons of sugar every year to augment the country’s sugar needs.

The Bui Sugar Factory Limited is located at Fawoman, in the Banda District of the Bono Region and has already established a sugar-cane plantation to feed the factory for the production of sugar.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi revealed this last week when he led the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene around the sugar-cane plantation as part of a working tour of the Banda District.

Briefing the Minister, Mr. Dzamesi said the Bui Sugar Factory Limited is as a result of equity share agreement between the Authority and the Chinese investors to produce 60,000 tons of sugar on 13,000 acres land acquired by the company.

“As of today 250, acres of land have already been developed as sugar-cane plantation to feed the factory for production of sugar when the factory is completed Mr. Dzamesi said.

He also stated that the Bui Sugar Factory is part of the government industrialization agenda of One District, One Factory (1D1F) and the plantation has so far employed about 500 people from the communities who are being paid weekly. “When the factory begins full scale production, it is expected to offer 1, 500 direct employment and 500, 000 indirect jobs to the youth,” he added.

Managing Director of the company, Yan Wai Hua explained that in order to have all year production and not become short of raw materials because of erratic weather conditions, the company has dug out dams to irrigate the sugar-cane farms to ensure there is no break in production.

The Regional Minister Justina Owusu Banahene praised the instrumentality of the Bui Power Authority for its foresight in entering into a partnership with Bui Sugar factory limited, which she believes will go a long way to reduce the country’s high sugar importation.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Banda- Bui