Kikpandewura Suspended Over Alleged Murder of Mujipewura

Elders of the Gonja State and sons of the Yagbonwura during an emergency meeting in Damongo

The Paramount Chief of the Kikpande Traditional Area , Kikpandewura Kanyiti (1), has been suspended indefinitely as the paramount chief of Kikpande traditional area over the alleged murder of the Mujipewura, Abdul-Rahaman Bore of the Tuluwe traditional area of the Gonja Kingdom.

The decision was taken by the council of elders of the Gonja State and sons of the Yagbonwura during an emergency meeting held on April 4, 2023.

A statement sighted by DGN Online read “ The Kikpandewura Kanyiti(1) from the date of this letter should seize from performing any function that relates to the customs and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom.”

The statement further stated that the Kpembewura Banbange Ndefoso(IV) paramount chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area shall be the caretaker chief of the Kikpande traditional area until further notice.

The statement however disclosed that any dealings with the Kikpandewura Kanyiti(1) from the date of the letter is null and void.

It will be recalled that the Chief of Mujipe in the Tuluwe Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region was allegedly shot dead at his palace.

The Seventy-five (75) year old chief’s son was also alleged to have sustained severe gunshot injuries and in critical condition at a health facility in the Savannah region.

The assassination of the chief is believed to be linked to a land dispute between the Mujipewura and Kikpandewura in which the Kikpande chief claimed ownership of Mujipe.

The dispute some few years ago resulted in the killing of several people and properties destroyed.

The Mujipewura has since been buried at his residence at Mujipe.

The son of the deceased chief (name withheld) has allegedly mentioned some names to the police during their investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, has condemned the incident describing it as barbaric and has called on the security to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested to face the law.

“This is unimaginable and barbaric. Killing a fellow human being is nothing but criminal. This case is a purely criminal matter and must be handled to the core. The perpetrators must be found and made to pay for their actions,”

He however disclosed that police personnel have been deployed to the Mujipe community to protect lives and properties.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo