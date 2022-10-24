Buipe Residents Celebrate Damba

Residents of the Buipe Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region have celebrated their Buipe Damba Festival 2022.

The celebration brought together hundreds of sons and daughters of the Buipe Traditional Area and its surroundings to the Buipe township.

Some dignitaries who graced the BUDAFEST 2022 include the Savannah Regional Minister, MPs, MDCEs, paramount chiefs, and custodians of culture and tradition among others.

This year’s BUDAFEST 2022 is dubbed “Preserving Our Cultural Heritage through Social Cohesion: The Role of Chiefs and Citizens of Buipe Traditional Area”.

The Damba festival in the Gonja Kingdom is most revered and singled out as one of the momentous traditional festivals celebrated to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.). It is held in high esteem by the people of the entire traditional area because it represents the beautiful culture and tradition of the Kingdom.

PEACE

Addressing the people of Buipe at the Damba Festival 2022, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area who doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor Il said the forward march of the Buipe Traditional Area will remain indescribable history if the social cohesion factor is not intensified and called on the chiefs and people of the Buipe Traditional Area, as well as various youth associations and Civil Society Organisations, to co-operate and create a tranquil atmosphere for absolute peace to predominate adding that it will anchor and cement the hard-earned peace of the Traditional Area for development to take-off.

“ I applaud the people of the Traditional Area for their swift contributions towards peace. This special characteristic of you in promoting peace has advanced and prepared the smooth grounds for investors to trade in the area for enhanced socio-economic development and benefits for the area.”

EDUCATION

The Buipewura indicated that education is the most powerful weapon and chauffeur of change across the World and therefore encouraged sons and daughters of the Buipe Traditional Area, parents, teachers, chiefs, businessmen, and women to put all hands on deck to achieve colorful glories in education for the betterment of the Traditional Area.

“In 2023, I will institute the Jinapor II extraordinary educational scholarship package for outstanding and distinguished performing students for the Traditional Area,” he said.

He called on the government, organizations, philanthropists, and individuals to come to the aid of the flood victims in the Buipe Traditional Area.

“I also want to crave the indulgence of our partners, civil society organisations, individuals as well as government machinery and the international front to extend your invisible hands to support the displaced settlement and individuals in Buipe. This sad natural phenomenon happened as a result of the spillage of the Bagre Dam. It affected lives, and properties, and rendered about 95 per cent of the people affected homeless and making lives unbearable.”

Jinapor II revealed that next year, he would be celebrating his 15th anniversary on the Buipe throne and for that matter extended a special invitation to the traditional area, institutions, individuals, philanthropists, businessmen and women, youth associations, the diaspora, International bodies and institutions, the sixteen regions of Ghana and beyond to come and join him celebrate his 15th anniversary as Buipewura and his 75th birthday to appreciate God for his protection and guidance in life.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who graced the Buipe Damba Festival assured the chief and people of Buipe that the government is working tirelessly to ensure that they come to the aid of the victims in the recent flood incident and provide some relief items to them.

He promised the chiefs and people of Buipe that before the 15th anniversary of the Buipewura is celebrated, the government will construct an AstroTurf pitch for the people of the Central Gonja district.

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe