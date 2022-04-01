C.K. Tedam University Ready To Tackle Rare Diseases

Members of the research team

The C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CK-UTAS) has launched a nationwide programme aimed at raising awareness on the early detection and diagnosis of Transthyretin Amyloidosis in the country.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis is a rare disease characterised by the abnormal buildup of amyloid deposits composed of misfolded transthyretin protein in the body’s organs and tissues.

Speaking to the media after the launch, the lead researcher at CK-UTAS, Dr. Kwaku Appiah Kubi, noted that the disease was often difficult for health professionals to recognise and diagnose early, hence the need for public education for early detection.

He indicated that the role of researchers will not only focus on the detection of the disease but place emphasis on training health professionals on how to handle it.

“We have a team drawn from various health universities in Ghana to support the programme. As we launch this programme, we are targeting 10 regional hospitals, five (5) teaching hospitals and five (5) public universities to pilot the programme,” Dr. Kubi noted.

Vice-Chancellor of CK-UTAS, Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, revealed that the programme goes beyond the borders of the Upper East Region, as it involves the public, health professionals, trainers and trainees’ perspectives.

He said “…unfortunately, our health care system has not been designed in any way to detect a disease of this nature. But we are happy to have such a programme here at the university. It will help train health professionals and the public on early detection of Transthyretin (TTR) Amyloidosis and how to diagnose and treat it.”

Professor Wilmot was hopeful that the university, in future, will be able to come out with many health interventions to address many health conditions Ghanaians and the world in general is faced with.

The nationwide awareness on early detection of Transthyretin Amyloidosis will be funded with funds from Global Bridges Amyloidosis at Mayo Clinic in the United States.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Navrongo