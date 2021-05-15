Calm, Uneventful Eid-Ul-Fitr

The timely intervention by the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey who is also Chairman of the Regional Security Council and the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu averted a looming security threat planned for the last Thursday Eid-ul-Fitr.

A few persons information had it and working alongside some disgruntled politicians sought to mar the COVID-19 occasioned low-key celebration. A statement from the Islamic cleric abhorring any threat to national security was heeded as was his call for the strict adherence to the presidential protocols on COVID-19.

Indeed his word fueled by the Regional Minister was quickly carried on especially social media putting paid to the diabolical plans.

When political leaders work in tandem with religious heads and other opinion leaders in society dividends of this sort are realized for the good of all.

We are excited that at long last cool heads are beginning to hold sway in the impasse which made worrying posts on social media in the past few weeks.

There is no over-flogging the subject of calling for peace and cordiality between members of the varying faiths in the country.

Let all continue to uphold the tenets of the two faiths of Islam and Christianity as they pertain to the importance of peace and mutual existence.

As we still relish the aftermath of the Ramadan month it would be productive to reflect upon the challenges of society.

We can overcome all our differences when we engage each other in all sincerity without hidden agendas.

When the tension loomed in the period preceding the last elections the leadership of the two faiths working in various ways contributed their quota towards what by and large turned out to a relative peaceful polls.

The building of trust between members of the two principal faiths will go a long way in ensuring the prosperity of the nation.

Wasting precious time in unproductive banter to the joy of bad politicians does not inure to the interest of the nation.

May they fail, those who work clandestinely towards the sowing of the seeds of discord in this beautiful country.

We pray that those who are busily mending fences behind the scene derive the blessings and support of the Omnipotent God.

Let us all join in the ongoing fixing of the country by steering away from hypocrisy and acts which are inimical to our common good.

Fixing our attitude demands an all Ghanaian approach irrespective of political, ethnic or faith inclinations.

A country being fixed requires the absence of insincerity and diabolical activities overtly and covertly an occupation of a section of the citizenry.

The subterfuge engaged by those want to profit from the banters which is the subject of this commentary has been detected. Ghana will triumph and they shall lose.