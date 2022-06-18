Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Bridge Collapses

A washout of bridge approaching Jukwa has rendered the Cape Coast – Twifo Praso road inaccessible.

The road has been cut off by the rains at Jukwa.

The Ghana Highway Authority in a statement urged the general public especially motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso to use Cape Coast – Yamoransa (N1)- Assin Fosu – Twifo Praso (N81)road as the Authority mobilizes to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Currently the Ghana Police Service and NADMO are on site together with GHA personnel to manage the situation.

The washout is at a 22m span bridge at ch 20+000 at Jukwa.

“We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience caused” the Ghana Highways said.

“With the aid of the public announcement and the efforts of communities between Cape Coast and Jukwa, traffic has been diverted/reversed and there are no stranded motorists at the site currently” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe