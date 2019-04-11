Capitalise On 100th Anniversary

CK Akonnor

Former Eleven Wise (Western Show Boys) head trainer

CK Akonnor has admonished the club to capitalise on its 100th anniversary celebration to put its house in order.

Currently languishing in the lower tier, the Asante Kotoko coach believes the occasion presents the club a unique opportunity to restructure and make a quick return to the elite league.

To Akonnor, he owes the Western Show Boys gratitude, taking into account the offer the club gave him when he started his coaching career.

Akonnor returned to Ghana from Germany, and his first task was the Eleven Wise coaching job, which he executed creditably with his deputy Nii Odartey Lamptey in 2009.

On Tuesday, the club launched its 100th milestone in Sekondi, which was chaired by Nana Apata Kofi V, chief of Gomua Pomadze.

Speaking on Radio Silver, Akonnnor said, “Eleven Wise gave me the first platform in my coaching career and will never forget it. I also enjoyed my stay at the club and Western Region at large together with Nii Odartey Lamptey.”



The Sekondi-based team is celebrating its centennial anniversary, and in his advice to the team, Akonnor urged management “to capitalise on the 100 years celebration to revamp the team because the state of the team now is very bad.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum