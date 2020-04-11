Captain Koda Donates PPEs To Health Centers

Captain (rtd) Edmund Kojo Koda, a top security aide to President Akufo-Addo has donated Personal Protective Equipment to some health centres to support the fight against the COVID 19.

They include health centers in Akyem – Abenaso in the Kwaebibirim Municipality, Asene Akroso Manso District- all in the Eastern Region as well as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The items were 10 pairs of medical boots, 30 pieces of medical examination gowns, 30 pieces of medical boots, 30 pieces of medical goggles, 20 pieces of medical aprons, 20 boxes of medical gloves, 5 Veronica buckets and bowls, 1 carton of Sunlight liquid soap, 1 carton of sanitizers, 6 pieces of tissue, among other items.

The Asene-Akroso Manso – District Chief Executive, Alexander Incoom who presented Captain Koda’s donation to the chiefs of Akyem – Abenaso said the security mam was encouraging health officials to be fearless in the fight.

He urged the public to continue to observe the safety health protocols needed to prevent the spread of the covid-19.

BY Daniel Bampoe