Angel Supports K’si Hospitals



Several health institutions in Kumasi and beyond, have taken delivery of boxes of Adonko Hand Sanitizers to ensure proper hygiene in the fight against Covid-19.

The Angel Group of Companies, owned by business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, made the presentation to the health institutions, forming part of series of activities for the grand launching of the Adonko Hand Sanitizer.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi South, Aboaso and Mamponteng Hospitals received the items as well as Nkawie, Kronum Government and Divine Hospital (Kronum), among others.

Angel Group also presented bags of rice, cooking oil and other items to some vulnerable groups in the region.

The beneficiaries included the Kumasi Children’s Home, the Prisons, some selected widows and head porters.

Samuel Kofi Acheampong, CEO Angel Broadcasting Network, said the items donated are worth GHC 800,000.

He said the company has stopped producing alcoholic beverages and are presently producing hand sanitizers.

“We are not happy about the exorbitant prices of hand sanitizers in the country so we have stepped in to help.

“We have introduced the Adonko Hand Sanitizer, which is cheap and very potent to kill viruses to save human lives,” he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi