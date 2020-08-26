Car Dealers Call Off Intended Strike

Car and spare parts dealers in Ghana have called off their intended strike action.

The strike was slated for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

It was in reaction to NPP’s Manifesto pledge on the leasing of commercial cars which may stop the importation of cars and spare parts for commercial purposes.

But the Coalition of Car and Spare Parts Dealers, Clearing Agents and Artisans in Tema, and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, and the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG), have announced the demonstration has been called off.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Kofi Asamoah, the Tema Car Dealers Association, says the strike action was cancelled following a meeting convened by the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten.

The statement revealed that the meeting was attended by Commissioner and Senior Officials of the Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Director-general of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), and representatives of the Coalition as well as the leadership of Automobile Dealers Unions of Ghana (ADUG) and Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

The Minister and the Commissioner of Customs have assured members of the Coalition that their concerns will be addressed during the implementation of the Custom Amendment Act, 2020 and that further consultations will be held in defining the detailed implementation modalities of the Act.

By Melvin Tarlue