Celebrities Mourn With Gloria Sarfo At Late Mother’s One-Week

Gloria Sarfo being consoled

Some Ghanaian showbiz personalities joined their colleague actress Gloria Sarfo to mourn her late mother.

This was during her one-week observation on Friday in Haatso Accra.

Madam Ophelia Yeboah passed on last week at age 66. It’s unclear what caused her death.

The sad incident has since left Gloria devastated.

She has been crying all the time and it wasn’t different during the one-week observation.

Among showbiz personalities who attended the ceremony were Kalsum Sinare, Beverly Afaglo, Abena Kyei Boakye, Martha Ankomah, Peter Ritchie and Emelia Brobbey.

By Francis Addo