Cerebral Palsy Student Graduates

Miss Abigail Nyameye Arko, a 23- year old lady who is living with cerebral palsy has defied all odds and graduated from the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

She graduated with a Second Class Upper (HND) in Information Communication Technology (ICT)

She was given a special award for her outstanding performance and also for giving practical meaning to the saying that “disability is not inability”.

The award, which was in a form of a citation was also to recognize her outstanding efforts towards the realization of her academic career and goals much against her challenge.

The citation stated, “You defied the limitations with cerebral palsy by blazing on your strong and positive character towards every activity in your line of studies at the University”.

“You are a role model with a resistant spirit for which reason you are so much revered by your colleagues and everyone in the university”.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the condition of Miss Nyameye Arko was from birth.

It was also gathered that going to school was initially not easy for Miss Nyameye Arko.

According to sources, a special arrangement had to be made for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to allow her to write her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) using the computer when she completed Junior High School.

Speaking in an interview, the young lady indicated that a positive attitude helped her get through life’s many challenges.

“It was initially not easy but thanks to my family, especially my mother who encouraged and supported me to start school”, she recounted.

She said “I know in the country getting a job as a physically challenged person or as a person having some kind of deformity can be difficult”.

“But I am appealing to institutions looking for Information Technology (IT) experts to give me the opportunity and they would not regret it”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi