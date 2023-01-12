Charles Bissue Chases Anas In Court

In a fresh amendment filed by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, counsel for former Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue, is seeking for the investigation and prosecution of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The plaintiff, Charles Bissue argues that Anas Aremeyaw Anas must be investigated and prosecuted based on claims made in a 2019 documentary; “Galamsey Fraud Part 1”.

Counsel for the plaintiff argues that “upon a true and proper interpretation of Act 959 (Office of the Special Prosecutor Act), the 1st Defendant Office (Office of the Special Prosecutor) cannot investigate and prosecute the plaintiff without investigating and prosecuting the 2nd (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) and 3rd (Tiger Eye P.I) Defendants”.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, according to sources and per the intent of the writ is to be investigated for his claims of having offered a bribe to influence a public officer and slanderous publication.

The basis for this action is that the plaintiff, Charles Bissue refutes the claim by Anas Aremeyaw Anas of having made any demand for money as a bribe nor compromised on his duty and national effort in fighting the illegal mining menace.

This amendment firms up an earlier writ filed by the plaintiff praying the court to restrain the Office of the Special Prosecutor from investigating the purported “Galamsey Fraud Part 1” exposé published by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Counsel for the plaintiff argues that once the Police had concluded their investigation into the purported corruption documentary, any investigation and prosecution of the same matter would amount to a review of the investigation and findings already done by the Police.

The amendment also seeks a declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Act 959, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has no power to review the investigations and findings of the Police, and subsequently prosecute the matter.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in its semi-annual report indicated that the office has concluded its investigations into the matter as petitioned by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and will be seeking direction in respect of prosecuting Mr. Bissue.

This brief came shortly after Mr. Bissue had filed a writ to restrain the OSP from advancing any investigation into the said matter.

Charles Bissue in an earlier media interview accused the Special Prosecutor of intimidation and abuse of office.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor who is a partner of the petitioner, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had threatened an Interpol Red Notice and extradition on him, when he pleaded to be excused until January 2023 to honor an invitation by the office.

He disclosed that the OSP has failed to act or respond on three petitions, two of which were delivered under Kissi Adjabeng’s regime, where he requested an update on the investigation which was commissioned in May 2019 by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr. Bissue mentioned until his altercation in the media with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the OSP has been dormant on the case.

BY Daniel Bampoe