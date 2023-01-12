GES Boss Tackles Staff Warfare

Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah is taking steps to capture the warfare of the Employee after 100 days in office.

Dr. Nkansah since his assumption in October last year has been able to focus on staff warfare by reorganizing all the structures across board in the Ghana Education Service by embarking on a promotion and upgrading of the staff.

Comprehensive data from the GES revealed that he has been able to promote 5,3827 staff, employ a total of 5996 new entrants, and also reactivation of various structures across the country within his 100 days at a total of 10,424.

He recently said, the aim is to clear the backlog and also restructure and reorganize the whole GES across board, as he promises to do more.

Last week, a letter issued and signed by the Director of Human Resources at the GES, Angela Frimpomaa Nkansah and addressed to all Regional Directors of the GES directed that all official correspondence and memoranda should therefore be addressed to him as the New Director-General, of the Ghana Education Service.

Before his appointment, he was the Technical Advisor/Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

His appointment took effect on October 19 last year after the President terminated the secondment contract of his predecessor, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa who was asked to return to his previous post at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dr. Nkansah’s appointment was opposed by many teacher unions who argued that he is not a teacher and wanted the government to reverse the appointment.

The unions at some point embarked on strike action for the failure to reverse the appointment of Dr. Nkansah.

The Conference of Managers of Education Units (COMEU) last week paid a courtesy call to congratulate him.

COMEU shared their excitement about the appointment of the new GES Boss and called on all stakeholders in the education sector to rally behind him.

The leadership commended Dr. Nkansah for his proactiveness and indicated, that it had no doubt he will excel when all relevant actors in the education space support him.

They also listed current challenges facing the group and expressed confidence in Dr. Nkansah’s administration to address them.

Dr. Nkansah expressed his appreciation to the group for the visit and confidence reposed in him and assured them of the availability of his administration to work with COMEU to achieve the vision of the Ministry and GES; that is improving learning outcomes in schools at the Pre Tertiary level.

The Director-General was confident and assured the group of his focus to prioritize the welfare of teaching and non-teaching staff of pre-tertiary institutions across the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe